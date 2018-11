DJ Absolut liberates a previously unreleased version of Jay Z‘s “This Life Forever,” here called “The Black Gangster.”

The song is from 1999’s Black Gangster Original Soundtrack. Who had their hands on this and how did they keep under wraps for so long?

Listen to the OG version right here. “You know the pigs don’t want to see you get your life together.”

Listen below.

Photo: WENN.com