Derek Jeter Backed Out Of Deal Because 50 Cent Was Too Urban, Rapper Responds

Derek Jeter may have been exposed as a hater, and 50 Cent has reacted. Frigo is claiming that the future baseball Hall of Famer backed out of a deal to promote the underwear brand because of the rapper’s involvement.

According to a lawsuit filed in Sweden, Jeter’s reneging on the deal cost the company $30M.

Reports TMZ:

According to the suit, Jeter signed a 3-year deal to be a director of the company in 2011 and agreed to participate in major publicity events. But things went south in 2013 — first, Jeter allegedly told Frigo he didn’t want his involvement with the company to be public during the U.S. launch. So, the company tapped 50 Cent to be the brand ambassador instead — which didn’t jive with Jeter, according to the suit. And why? The majority owner of Frigo, Mathias Ingvarsson, claims Jeter felt 50 would make the brand too “urban.” Weird, considering Jeter is mixed race. By the way, the company ended up bringing on Carmelo Anthony and Timbaland as brand reps.

Frigo is seeking $4.7M in damages.

As for 50 Cent, he took to Instagram to claim that he’s no longer rocking with the Bronx Bombers. “Wow, guess I’m not a Yankees fan anymore. 😳 LETS GO METS? Man you can’t trust nobody these day.smh,” was his caption of a pic of Jeter.

This is where we point out the photo on the next page, and this.

