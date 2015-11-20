Derek Jeter Denies Saying 50 Cent Was Too Urban For Underwear Deal

Derek Jeter claims he isn’t a hater. The New York Yankees legend says he never said 50 Cent was too urban for an underwear deal as he is accused of in a lawsuit.

According to Jeter, he actually connected 50 with Frigo.

The former Yankees slugger calls claims by Frigo owner Mathias Ingvarsson “categorically false,” and he’s “disgusted by Mr. Ingvarsson’s decision to make these false allegations against me in the press, instead of attempting to work out our business dispute in private.” TMZ reported that the Swedish line Frigo, owned by RevolutionWear CEO Ingvarsson, claims the company lost $30 million when Jeter backed out of an arrangement to endorse Frigo and act as a company director. 50 Cent then posted online, “Wow, guess I’m not a Yankees fan anymore. LETS GO METS? Man you can’t trust nobody these days.” But Jeter told us in a statement: “I facilitated the introductory meeting between 50 Cent and the company, so it makes absolutely no sense that I would object to 50 Cent being a Frigo brand ambassador or think that 50 Cent is ‘too urban’ for the brand.”

Seems like 50 Cent has to walk back on that Jeter criticism. But, we never thought he was a Yankees fan anyway.

