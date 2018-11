We usually detest all types of previews, save for feature length films, but there are always exceptions. Case in point, Drake dropped a snippet of music from his forthcoming Views From The 6 album on Vine.

Of course, it’s only a six second loop, but it sounds very Drake-ish.

The Views From The 6 album’s proper release date is still TBD but it’s speculated it will release in early 2016, or late 2015.

[H/T Billboard]

—

Photo: Instagram