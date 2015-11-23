2 Chainz Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex, “Real Ni**as Don’t Try On Shoes”

2 Chainz recently went sneaker shopping with Complex in Atlanta. One bit of advice the former D1 college basketball player dropped is questionable considering shoes are known to have variances on sizing depending on the brand and model, though.

“I don’t have to try on know shoes man. Real ni**as don’t try on shoes,” 2 Chainz told Complex’s Joe La Puma as he picked out a pair of OVO Jordans and Yeezy Moonrocks. “I’m not fittin’ to be all in how these shoes look on my… I know what I like. I know me. I know how to put outfits together.”

Seems like the Hair Weave Killer is wary of catching Athlete’s Foot.

Watch the full segment below.