Lil Boosie Doesn’t Like Being Bombarded With Homosexuality On TV

Lil Boosie a.k.a. Boosie Badazz is the latest high profile figure within the Hip-Hop community to take a stand on seeing gay characters take center stage in movies in television.

The always candid Louisiana rapper went on a since-deleted mini rant while presumbaly channel surfing and parking the remote on VH1.

“Since I’ve came home ever time I turn on the TV some gay sh*t on,” Boosie Badazz exclaimed under a screencap of a paused program. “I try to watch love n hip hop (gay sh*t) tried to watch empire (gay s*t) walked n on a cartoon doing gay sh*t a f***** cartoon kids watch tv I guess next they go have a f*cking gay channel for kids saying if U want to be gay watch this tune n smh f*****up world n my eyes ( but everybody don’t agree smh).”

Earlier this year, 50 Cent attributed the decline in FOX’s Empire ratings to the amount of “gay stuff” Lee Daniels had stuffed into the second season.

A screencap of the show that made Boosie disgusted can be seen below.

