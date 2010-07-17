Drake Talks His Future And Motivation [Video]

Young Money emcee and Toronto native Drake was recently at the Canadian Juno awards and took time out to discuss his future plans and what motivates him as an artist.

In an interview with the Vancouver Observer, Drake reveals that one day he plans to return to his acting roots full time.

“Between me and Lil’ Wayne we make timeless music,” Drake said. “When the time is right, I will definitely go back to acting because it’s a passion of mine.”

In addition to discussing his future plans, Drake also reveals what motivates him to work so hard.

“I am motivated by success,” Drake continued. “I am still growing and still learning and my vulnerability in my music is key to keep me humble and grounded and proud to be here.”

Peep the full interview below: