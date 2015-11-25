Noreaga Recalls Big Pun Introducing Jay Z’s Head To A Bottle [LISTEN]

Big Pun has been dearly departed from this world for a very long 15 years but throughout his brief time within the Hip-Hop game, his massive presence still racked up a lot of memories.

Noreaga recently sat in on Taxstone’s “Tax Season” podcast and when asked whether or not the urban legend that Big Pun whacked Jay Z upside his head with a liquor bottle was true, the veteran War Reporter responded with “absolutely.”

“Don’t get it twisted,” Noreaga said in a deliberate effort not chose a side, “Roc-A-Fella was hitting ni**as in the head with bottles too. Them ni**as was wilding! I was on that tour…and it was in Connecticut watching Flex [Fat Joe’s former manager, not Funkmaster Flex] and Ty Ty [Tyran Smith, Jay Z’s cousin and longtime assistant] was arguing.”

The argument was regarding whether Big Pun or Jay Z would close out the show. In 1998, Jay Z finally broke through the platinum ceiling with his monster album, Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life yet Big Pun was the rookie MVP with his Capital Punishment debut, helmed by the classic single “Still Not a Player.”

Noreaga, who “allegedly” wasn’t there, says Big Pun was “football tackling ni**as” and he ended up giving Shawn Carter a glass-induced headache. Good times.

The Big Pun vs. Jay Z fight bit starts around the 50-minute mark but truthfully the entire interview is golden. Listen below.

—

Photo: Instagram