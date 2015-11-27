Fabolous Claps Bars With New Summertime Shootout Mixtape [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Fabolous obviously doesn’t care we are in the dead heat of winter’s icy grip. He has released a mixtape named Summertime Shootout and you are going to love it because he said so.

The fourteen-track offering features top-notch guest appearances and production from The Weeknd, Bryson Tiller, Rich Homie Quan, Dave East, Amadeus, Sonaro and true Fabolous fan’s will recognize the Young OG Project snubbed “Doin It Well” with Nicki Minaj and Trey Songz made its way onto the cut this time around.

Stream and download Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout below but don’t get too comfortable. The Young OG Project 2 is dropping on Christmas Day.





Photos: Instagram/Fabolous, Roc Nation