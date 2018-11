That J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar collab project is way past due and they whetted our appetites even more for it on this Black Friday. The two MCs dropped freestyles over each other’s beats, and they’re both heat rocks.

Cole kicked bars over K. Dots “Alright” while the Compton rapper laced the North Carolina MCs “A Tale of 2 Citiez.”

Listen to both joints below.

Who’s went harder? Let us know in the comments.

—

Photo: Dreamville/TDE