NY Post Puts Bankrupt 50 Cent’s Instagram Shenanigans On Blast

50 Cent claimed he was bankrupt when Rick Ross’ baby mama won a $7M judgement against him. However, he’s still been flossing wads of cash on Instagram, and a New York City newspaper is feeling a ways.

Reports the New York Post:

Rapper 50 Cent says he’s penniless — yet keeps a dozen bundles of $100 bills in his refrigerator.

The cold, hard cash shares shelf space with a bottle of vodka and two packages of Kraft American cheese, according to a photo that Fitty, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, bizarrely posted on Instagram that will no doubt intrigue his fans — not to mention his bankruptcy judge.

“Gotta keep a cool little $tash and some Effen Vodka Happy Holidays,” Fitty wrote. He’s the spokesman for the Dutch vodka brand and gets a cut of its profits.

A video features Fitty saying “give me a piece of this cheese” as he reaches between piles of Benjamins.

Also, 50 eats Country Crock. Real butter too expensive?

See more bankrupt 50 Cent photos on the flip.

Screen Shot 2015-11-28 at 11.50.31 AM

Photo: Instagram

50 Cent

Close