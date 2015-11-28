NY Post Puts Bankrupt 50 Cent’s Instagram Shenanigans On Blast

50 Cent claimed he was bankrupt when Rick Ross’ baby mama won a $7M judgement against him. However, he’s still been flossing wads of cash on Instagram, and a New York City newspaper is feeling a ways.

Reports the New York Post:

Rapper 50 Cent says he’s penniless — yet keeps a dozen bundles of $100 bills in his refrigerator.

The cold, hard cash shares shelf space with a bottle of vodka and two packages of Kraft American cheese, according to a photo that Fitty, whose real name is Curtis Jackson, bizarrely posted on Instagram that will no doubt intrigue his fans — not to mention his bankruptcy judge.

“Gotta keep a cool little $tash and some Effen Vodka Happy Holidays,” Fitty wrote. He’s the spokesman for the Dutch vodka brand and gets a cut of its profits.

A video features Fitty saying “give me a piece of this cheese” as he reaches between piles of Benjamins.