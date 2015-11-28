Drake: “I’d Do Anything With Adele”

Fans of both Adele and Drake were absolutely thrilled when they discovered the “Hello” singer is a huge fan of Drizzy’s “Hotline Bling” smash. It now appears the pair might join musical forces soon if recent statements made this week by the Canadian superstar hold true.

On Wednesday, Drake was back in Toronto for the third annual Toronto Raptors “Drake Night” at the Air Canada Centre. As the Raptors’ global ambassador, Drake’s job with the squad is to raise awareness of one of the NBA’s exciting young teams. But what really got heads turning was the rapper and crooner expressing his wishes to work alongside the English songstress.

The idea of the collaboration inspired artist Dave Valeza to draw a picture featuring Adele and Drake together, which Drizzy posted to Instagram without Valeza’s consent. Hopefully, Valeza gets the credit he deserves for his excellent piece and the world gets what they’re clamoring for with this dream collab coming to fruition.

