Alicia Keys Terminates Long Term Manager Jeff Robinson

Alicia Keys has ended her longtime partnership with her manager Jeff Robinson.

Robinson was a major part in Keys success from the beginning as the relationship lasted over ten years.

Keys and Robinson announced the news on Friday in a joint statement.

They also revealed that will continue to collaborate and produce future albums through MBK/J Records while Keys will now oversee her career, according to a statement.

Alicia’s company, AK Worldwide, will now oversee her immense opportunities ranging from touring and licensing to film, television, and new business development.

“This decision will allow Alicia more control over all aspects of her career from singing and songwriting, to leading many business ventures and social causes,” read a statement, adding that the decision was “mutually agreed upon and amicable.”

