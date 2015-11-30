8 Thermogenic Punchlines From Fabolous’ Summertime Shootout Mixtape [Photos]

It is easy to overlook Fabolous due to his veteran status but make no mistake, the Brooklyn bomber is definitely on his Kobe Bryant 2008 year these days. Throughout the entire 2015, he rode the TIDAL wave that was the Young OG Project and as he puts the finishing touches on the sequel (which drops on Christmas Day) he found some time to squeeze in one last remnant of June, July and August with the Summertime Shootout mixtape.

Listen to Summertime Shootout mixtape above and flip through the gallery below to peep the literal hottest punchlines from the project.

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN

