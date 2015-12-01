Rick Ross “Color Money,” Bryson Tiller “Self Righteous,” & More | Wired Tracks 12.1.15

With Black Market releasing this Friday (Dec. 4), Rick Ross gave DJ Enuff the green light to premiere his new track “Color Money.”
Ricky Rozay is his usual, sh*t-popping self, though he delivers rhymes with a flow he should use more often. If nothing else is clear, MMG’s head honcho has don a ton of writing in 2015, including his recently released Renzel Remixes mixtape.
Stream Ross’ “Color Money” in Wired Tracks below. There, you’ll also find Bryson Tiller’s “Self Righteous,” a groovy preview of NxWorries’ (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) upcoming Link Up & Suede EP (also releasing Friday via Stones Throw) called “Link Up,” and more.
Bryson Tiller – “Self Righteous”
NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) – “Link Up”
John Legend – “Under The Stars”
Majid Jordan – “Something About You”
Pimp C ft. Bun B and 8Ball & MJG – “Bitch Get Down”
Jeremih – “Pass Dat”
B.o.B – “Kobe Secret Track”
Lil Bibby – “Ridah”
Lil Bibby – “EBT to BET”
https://soundcloud.com/2chainz/tk-n-cash-ft-2-chainz-3-in-a-row-remix
TK-N-Cash ft. 2 Chainz – “3 In a Row”
Reks ft. R.A. The Rugged Man – “Bitch Slap”
Ryshon Jones – “No Preaching”
