Chris Brown Denied In Australia AND The Daily Show, Because Rihanna

Chris Brown is learning the hard way that it will take more than a few seasons for the world to see he turned over a new leaf.

The R&B superstar is on the cusp of releasing his seventh studio album, Royalty, named after his one-year-old daughter, but he is currently having issues with the massive promotional efforts he had planned.

His domestic violence past with Rihanna is still coming back to haunt him.

Reports Page Six:

Chris Brown canceled plans for a Down Under tour Wednesday after Australian authorities earlier warned the troubled R&B singer they were likely to refuse him a visa because of his criminal conviction for assaulting pop star Rihanna. Ticketing agency Ticketek posted a statement from Brown’s promoters saying the planned December tour of Australia and New Zealand had been canceled and those who had bought tickets would get refunds. In the statement, Brown thanked his fans and said he remained hopeful he could tour “in the near future.” Citing privacy concerns, Australia’s immigration department on Wednesday declined to say whether they had refused Brown a visa. But in September, the department issued Brown a “notice of intention to consider refusal” which gave him 28 days to explain why he should be allowed into the country. That notice came days after former Immigration Minister Michaelia Cash urged authorities to refuse the 26-year-old American a visa on character grounds. “People need to understand if you are going to commit domestic violence and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you: ‘You cannot come in because you are not of the character we expect in Australia,’” Cash, who is now minister for women, told reporters at the time.

And fans who thought they were going to see Chris Brown appear on The Daily Show amongst the impressive lineup of Spike Lee, Lupita Nyong’o and Idris Elba needed to think again.

Via The Washington Post:

Controversial R&B singer Chris Brown’s appearance on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” was abruptly canceled on Tuesday night without any official reasoning from Comedy Central or Brown. The cancellation came a day after a report appeared claiming that some of the show’s staffers were uncomfortable with the singer appearing on the program. Although TV Guide and cable systems still listed Brown as the guest on “The Daily Show” when the program started, that notion was shot down when Noah announced at the top of the show that he would be interviewing actor Nick Cannon. (The show’s Instagram account confirmed Cannon as the guest a few hours earlier.) A Comedy Central spokeswoman said guest bookings are always subject to change. “The show hopes to reschedule Chris for a future appearance,” the rep said.

At this point, it appears nothing short of a public crucifixation will sastify his critics.

Royalty hits stores on December 18.

—

Photo: Judy Eddy/WENN