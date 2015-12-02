All The DJ Khaled Catchphrases Are Finally In One Video

Whether you find him entertaining or annoying is completely irrelevant. DJ Khaled has permanently left his mark on the Hip-Hop world.

The Miami DJ–who has ties with Cash and Young Money, Maybach Music Group and even Def Jam’s bottomless roster–recently dropped his eighth studio album in I Changed a Lot and is promoting it with rather unconventional means.

Together with the powerhouse that is Music Choice, a golden :98 seconds is spent compiling all the classic DJ Khaled catchphrases in one clip.

If you thought it couldn’t get any better than First Take shenanigans, prepare to color yourself surprise.

Check out the DJ Khaled catchphrases video down below.

Perhaps the greatest thing Ive ever been a part of creating. @DJKhaled​'s Motivational Words of Wisdom. #YouTheBesthttps://t.co/qyPSWQuXnw — Kozza (@Kozza) December 1, 2015

H/T: HypeTrak

—

Photo: Twitter