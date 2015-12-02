Amber Rose Sets Nipple Rings Thirst Trap With New Selfie [Photos]

Amber Rose woke up this morning (December 2) feeling like she had something she wanted to share with the world. And no, it wasn’t her gawdawful, gaudy Windex bottle iPhone case.

With a simple caption of “morning,” the esteemed novelist amassed nearly 200,000 likes on Instagram due to her braless selfie that showcased her nipple rings piercings in a sheer, nude-colored dress.

Although she was obviously clamoring for the attention she attracted, Muva Rosebud hasn’t just been sitting around the house trying to look cute. She was just invited to take part in Paper magazine’s #Fandemonium issue where she channeled some of the world’s most iconic women including Gloria Steinem, Susan B. Anthony, Dorothy Pitman Hughes and Rosie the Riveter.

Check out the spread in the gallery below as well as her nipple rings, of course.

—

Photo: Instagram/Amber Rose

