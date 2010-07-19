Vice President Joe Biden Says The Tea Party Is Not Racist

The tea party is garnering more attention, this time from the second in command Vice President Joe Biden.

On Sunday’s episode of ABC’s “This Week” the Vice President says that the group may have dissimilar views than others but he does not believe that it is racist.

According to the Vice President the tea party is “very conservative” and has “very different views on government and a whole lot of things but it is not a racist organization.”

President Barack Obama doesn’t think so, either, Biden said.

His comments come days after Teaparty Express spokesman Mark Williams released a letter mocking the historic civil rights group, the NAACP for adopting a resolution condemning the tea party’s “racist elements.”

In the letter Williams calls himself Ben Jealous; the head colored person of the group and described NAACP leaders as coloreds who want to bring slavery back.