Chris Brown ft. Solo Lucci “Wrist,” Rick Ross “Milly Rock (Remix),” & More | Wired Tracks 12.3.15

Chris Brown embraces the trap sound on “Wrist,” the latest leak from his forthcoming album Royalty (Dec. 18).

Features rapper and fellow RCA signee Solo Lucci–an Atlanta representative by way of Dallas, Tex–the record is tailor made to set clubs near and far on fire. “My wrist still dripping,” Brown chants, opening the forum for braggadocios lyrics to invade your ears. The 4 C’s (carat, color, clarity, cut) to consider when shopping for diamonds only take a backseat to boastful lines detailing the duo’s “experiences” with women.

Stream Chris Brown’s “Wrist” in Wired Tracks below, where you’ll also find Rick Ross’ “Milly Rock (Freestyle),” two new releases from P. Reign, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Rick Ross – “Milly Rock (Remix)”

P. Reign ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR – “Stuck On Stacks”

P. Reign ft. Travi$ Scott – “Palm Trees”

Young Greatness ft. Wale – “Squad Goals”

Jeremih ft. Ty Dolla Sign – “Impatient”

Snoop Dogg & Daz Dillinger – “Best Friend”

B.o.B – “Purple Mountains PSA”

Caleb James – “Time 2 Time”

Kodak Black – “Antisocial”

TOKiMONSTA & Anderson .Paak – “Found In You”