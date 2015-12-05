Big Sean’s Home Burglarized, Music and Jewelry Stolen

Big Sean needs to take account of who he lets in his crib and get a better security system. The Detroit rapper’s home was burglarized while he was out of town performing in Dubai, and it looks like it was an inside job.

Reports TMZ:

We’re told burglars broke into his Hollywood Hills home and made a beeline for the safe, where they grabbed around $150k in jewelry. Sean also had some unpublished music in the mini-vault, which was also stolen. Cops tell us they believe it was an inside job … they think the thieves knew Sean was in Dubai and had a clear layout of the house.

It’s not hard to tell when an artist is out of town since the show is getting promoted. However, thieves knowing exactly where Sean kept his jewels makes it seem like someone lined up Sean to get got.

Sean will be performing on the international leg of Rihanna’s upcoming ANTI World tour. What’s good with that new music, though?

