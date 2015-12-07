SWAT Team Rescued Abducted College Football Players

A pair of University of Rochester football players were abducted and later rescued by way of a SWAT team operation. The players were reported missing last Saturday for reasons still unknown to authorities and were rescued on Sunday.

Ani Okeke Ewo and Nicholas Kollias, both seniors, were last seen around town at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning and reported missing later that evening. While the investigation into the abduction is still ongoing, the players are recovering from injuries, including a gunshot wound to one of the players’ leg.

More from WHEC-TV:

Police say the two college seniors were reported missing Saturday morning and were later found late Sunday night in the City of Rochester. Officials say both students are in the hospital recovering from their injuries but are expected to be okay. Rochester Police and U of R officials held a press conference after the two young men were found. Police Chief Michael Ciminelli says it was a targeted attack and doesn’t believe there is any threat to the university. He said they now have four people in custody. Chief Ciminelli said Ani Okeke Ewo and Nicholas Kollias were last seen at the university area around 2 a.m. Saturday morning. They were reported missing by 6 p.m. that night. Police acted immediately and said with the help from the SWAT team, rescued the students at 22 Harvest Street around 9:20 Sunday night. Both men had non-life threatening injuries. One of the victims had a gun shot wound on his leg. RPD did not comment on who the suspects are.

If this story develops further, we will return with updates.

—

Photo: WHEC-TV