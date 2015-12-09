Future Talks Being Humble Around Big Stars With Rico Wade In The Dungeon [VIDEO]

You do what you want when you popping but Future has been remarkably humble in the wake of his mammoth success.

There is a logical reasoning for that. The 32-year-old DS2 star born Nayvadius Wilburn is a product of The Dungeon Family; the same outfit that birthed the likes of Outkast and Goodie Mob to change the landscape of Hip-Hop as we know it.

Future and Organize Noize’s Rico Wade are actual cousins and for the 57th issue of Mass Appeal magazine, the two sound wizards reconvened in the acclaimed Atlanta studio to discuss how humble beginnings transformed into a monster career.

“I never felt like I was ‘Future’ then,” he recalled, harking on the early days when his kinfolk would bring him around superstars before they even knew who he was.

“I used to tell Trey Songz, every time you was in the studio, ‘I was there.’ I just did never say anything to y’all. From all y’all like from Trey Songz to Talib Kweli to Snoop Dogg to Ludacris to T.I. to Andre 3000…they just knew I was like a fly on the wall. I was just observant. If they go in the studio, I’d leave out of the studio. I never was the one right by their side trying to get no verses. I’m trying to get some money. Every superstar that was in the game came to The Dungeon when I was in The Dungeon. There ain’t not one time [you] came to The Dungeon and I wasn’t in The Dungeon. I had to be there. That’s where I lived at!”

Rico Wade chimed in, “To be a great leader, you have to be a great follower.”

Struggle rappers, take notes. Future’s Mass Appeal issue is currently on newsstands now.

Photo: Mass Appeal/Jonathan Mannion