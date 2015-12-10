50 Cent Crashes Interview To Slander Rick Ross’ Black Market First Week Sales

“Is that a rock…or brick?”

That was 50 Cent’s assessment for the tally of Rick Ross’ first week sales for his eighth studio album, Black Market. According to the unofficial (yet pretty official) Hits Daily Double charts, the album debuted at No. 7 with 34,388 units sold and his archenemy couldn’t be any more unimpressed.

“You know he had to buy some [albums],” 50 told the crew over Shade 45 during their G-Unit Radio hour, as he crashed the interview room just to share the news of Rozay’s tepid showing. “Anybody would have panicked.”

Fiddy also estimated that Maybach Music Group bought 15,000 of those albums.

50 Cent just released his latest project, The Kanan Tape–for free download so there can’t be any comparison this time around. But best believe Ricky will be watching closely through Louis Vuitton sunglasses for 50’s next retail release.

The G-Unit CEO’s last album, Animal Ambition, dropped in June of last year, debuting at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and selling roughly 47,000 copies.

Watch 50 slander Rick Ross’Black Market first week sales in the video below. Obviously, some of the shade is directed at Def Jam as well.

—

Photo: ThisIs50