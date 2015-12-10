Hear Alternate Version Of Nicki Minaj’s “Anaconda” | Wired Tracks 12.10.15

Nicki Minaj‘s viral single “Anaconda” didn’t have to be the obnoxiously poppy tune that appeared on The Pinkprint. Today, the song’s producer AnonXmous released an alternate version of the track.

Here, Nicki gives listeners some extra bars over a beat that still samples Sir Mix-A-Lot’s classic record, while incorporating trap characteristics. Think of this version as something more likely to be played in a car, than in a club that gives out complimentary glow sticks.

Stream “Anaconda 2.0” and more in Wired Tracks below.

Photo: Instagram

