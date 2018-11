Barack Obama showed impeccable taste by saying that his favorite song of 2015 was Kendrick Lamar’s “How Much A Dollar Cost.” Word got back to the Compton rapper, obviously.

K Dot didn’t say much when TMZ asked him about the POTUS’ praise. Mostly because he was trying to get home.

He did say, “Help as many people as you can man. You gon’ live forever.”

True.

—

Photo: TMZ