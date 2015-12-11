Joie Chavis Denies Erica Mena’s Claims That Bow Wow Beat Her [Photos]

Bow Wow was recently subjected to a hefty accusation that he used to be physically abusive towards the mother of this child, Joie Chavis. The accuser wasn’t Chavis herself; it was actually his ex-fiancee, the perceivably scorned Erica Mena.

Despite the veteran rapper’s credibility taking a serious hit following the claim, Joie Chavis is actually coming to his defense and hitting Mena with the “Why you always lying” hashtag.

“Beat? When? Where? I NEVER say anything but this sh*t is just unacceptable, and ridiculous to say the least. Shad has never laid a finger on me, so dead it!,” Chavis exclaimed on Instagram. The two parents of a 4-year-old daughter haven’t been on the best of terms over the years so she wouldn’t have any reason to lie about being beaten.

Mena has yet to fire back at the rebuff but she has been posting cryptic messages on her social media.

All this drama is scripted perfectly for a CBS television VH1 reality show.

Peep the messiness that Joie Chavis has gotten herself centered in.

