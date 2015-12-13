CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar Was The Grand Marshal Of The Compton Christmas Parade

Kendrick Lamar‘s stellar 2015 continues even in its waning moments. On Saturday (Dec. 12), the “Alright” rapper was the grand marshal of the annual Compton Christmas Parade. 

Reports TMZ:

Kendrick Lamar and YG took a backseat Saturday to bring a little Christmas cheer to the streets of Compton.

The rappers, both Compton natives were invited by Mayor Aja Brown to ride in the city’s 63rd Annual Christmas Parade … and Kendrick was named the grand marshal.

We’re told thousands lined the parade route and gave both rappers a ton of love — and just in case Kendrick felt like giving a little backseat freestyle — there were 16 marching bands to back him up.

Recently, Barack Obama revealed Lamar’s “How Much A Dollar Cost” is one of his favorite songs of the year.

Watch Kendrick Lamar address the crowd below.

Photo: screen cap

