Kanye West Is Busy, Don’t Ask Him About The New Album

Kanye West took to Twitter on early this morning (Dec. 13) to ask you to kindly refrain from asking about his new album, SWISH. Apparently Yeezy is busy finishing up the project and his next fashion collection.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/675934020090236930

“I’m finishing my album and my next collection…,” tweeted West. “no offense to anyone… I’m asking everyone DON’T ASK ME FOR ANYTHING TILL AFTER I’M FINISHED WITH MY ALBUM.”

The all caps means you just know he’s being very serious.

We’re also going to assume late night feedings of Saint West may also be keeping Yeezy busy. Just saying.

So much for SWISH seeing a 2015 release.

https://twitter.com/kanyewest/status/675934047332261888

—

Photo: Kanye West