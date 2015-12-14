Big Sean’s Mansion Burglars Leave Suspect Note At Crime Scene

Big Sean took a major L at the beginning of the month while he was out making money in Dubai and losing money out in the Hollywood Hills as thieves free roamed throughout his crib and took want they pleased.

Investigators recently came up with a clue left by the home intruders that claimed to have an email address that would lead the superstar rapper to his stolen goods but it appears to be a dead end.

Reports TMZ:

Big Sean still has a chance to get the jewelry and unreleased music back that was stolen from his home … TMZ has learned the thieves left a clue. We’re told the burglars left a note on the scene with an email address telling him to contact them if he wanted his stuff back. The only problem? … when cops tried to trace the account, they came up with nothing. Our source says the case was been given to a special unit within the LAPD to try and track down the crooks. TMZ broke the story … Sean’s home in the Valley was broken into when he was away in Dubai and the thieves stole $150k in jewelry.

A home security system for Christmas may be in order.

—

Photo: WENN