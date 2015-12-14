Bill Cosby Suing 7 Accusers He’s Confident Are Lying [PHOTO]

Bill Cosby is seeking retribution from a handful of women from out of the 50-plus crowd who have accused of the embattled actor of some sort of sexual misconduct.

The Huffington Post has learned that Monique Pressley, the principal counsel and lawyer for Cosby throughout the year-long ordeal, has filed suit against Tamara Green, Therese Serignese, Linda Traitz, Louisa Moritz, Barbara Bowman, Joan Tarshis and Angela Leslie for defamation of character.

According to the suit, the group of women made “malicious, opportunistic and false and defamatory accusations of sexual misconduct against him” as of December 2014 where three of the women named made their first allegations.

My statement re today's lawsuit filed by @BillCosby against all 7 accusers in Massachusetts lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/XRYoV4gXpC — Monique Pressley (@MoniquePressley) December 14, 2015

Despite the public damnation of his character, Cosby has yet to be charged for any crimes, after a 2005 deposition proved that he admitted obtaining drugs solely for the intent of getting women to sleep with him against their own good conscience.

The latest in the Bill Cosby lawsuit saga was a motion to have the aforementioned document sealed.

—

Photo: ABC News Video Screenshot