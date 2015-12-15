Tom Ford’s Drake Lipstick Sells Out In Minutes [Photos]

The combination of a Drake and a Tom Ford lipstick line may have initially been punching bag fodder for the rapper’s already metrosexual image but as of today, December 15, all parties involved are laughing all the way to the bank.

Marie Claire is reporting that the kissy makeup accessory sold out on Net-a-Porter.com in a matter of minutes of going on sale. The purpose of the line is to mimic the color of a male’s lips for females to wear in adoration.

The burgundy shade of Tom Ford Beauty Lips and Boys Lip Color, Drake is retailed at just $35.00 and is still available in store at Saks Fifth Avenue, but consumers who want that “Hotline Bling” under the mistletoe had better get moving.

Flip through the gallery below to see Tom Ford’s Drake lipstick modeled on the faces of Marie Claire models.

Update

Drake is obviously proud of his latest achievement.

