Top Dawg Shoots Down Kendrick Lamar & Schoolboy Q Fight Rumor

Everyone who follows the mighty Top Dawg Entertainment camp realizes that the artists who represent the crew are extremely competitive. It appears that spirit took over in the booth recently between Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q, but TDE boss says a reported scuffle is being blown out of proportion.

Hip-Hop-N-More reports:

Twitter user Derrick Dupree tweeted TDE’s CEO, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith that he heard from his cousin that the incident happened in an unnamed studio. Instead of ignoring the tweet, Top Dawg addressed the incident, but dismissing the same as just a “minor disagreement”.

Top Dawg addressed the so-called fight on Monday (Dec. 14) after answering Dupree’s inquiry into the matter.

Just family having a minor disagreement. Nothing serious https://t.co/7NmlMAaXru — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) December 15, 2015

That's all it was https://t.co/VzgvzNNPoS — TOP DAWG #TDE (@dangerookipawaa) December 15, 2015

And just for yucks, Top Dawg put up video of K-Dot and the Real Puff Daddy trading vicious blows.

—

Photo: Moby/Top Dawg Entertainment