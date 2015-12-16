Wale “MVP (Bryce Harper), Chris Brown “Little More (Royalty),” & More | Wired Tracks 12.16.15

Wale happens to be a young master of metaphors, and he flexes his ability to conjure up coded lines in a newly released track titled “MVP (Bryce Harper).”

Major League Baseball fans are familiar with the phenomenal Washington Nationals right fielder (and the possibly major payday he’ll get in 2018). Folarin considers himself to be similarly talented, allowing potent lines to drive his point home.

Wale even pledges his allegiance to MMG, and mentions no bad blood with Meek (whom he’s publicly beefed with), rapping “you know who, that’s Papelbon/ See that’s my teammate, and I got love/ And I still got his back for good.”

That boy good.

Stream Wale’s “MVP” in Wired Tracks below.

—

Photo: Instagram

—

