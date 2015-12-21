Fabolous Launches Clever “Watch Me Ball” Collection [Photos]

Fabolous is a nifty fellow when it comes to the sports punchlines and he recently gifted fans with a new streetwear apparel line that highlights as such.

Last week, the Brooklyn rap star took over Philly’s VILLA store to unveil his “Watch Me Ball” clothing collection and any fan of Hip-Hop themed movies will certainly appreciate the designs.

Back in the early 00s when NBA, NFL and MLB throwback jerseys were all the rage, Fabolous had every thread that hit the market. Now, it’s all about the jerseys of Kyle from Above the Rim (Duane Martin), Jesus Shuttlesworth from He Got Game (Ray Allen) and Willie Beaman from Any Given Sunday (Jamie Foxx).

Check out the in-store signing as well as the memorabilia in the gallery below and head over to VILLA to cop. The “Watch Me Ball” Collection will definitely be hotter than July this summer.

—

Photos: WENN, VILLA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »