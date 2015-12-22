Drake Laughs At Heckler For Yelling: “You Ain’t Meek Mill!” [Video]

Thanks to Drake and Meek Mill’s fanbase, the beef between these two just won’t die. During the Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game in Los Angeles last night (Dec. 21), Champagne Papi got heckled by a Meek fan.

It happened as he was leaving the Los Angeles Staples Center. The fan yells: “You ain’t Meek Mill!” when Drake walks by. After a little heckling, Drizzy casually looks up at the fan, and then laughs.

Just like that.

Check the footage below.

