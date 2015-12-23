David Banner Donates Recording Studios To Mississippi Boys & Girls Clubs

When it comes to giving back this community, David Banner isn’t just about lip service. As part of his Heal The Hood At Christmas Project in his Jackson, MS hometown, the Banner Foundation donated a recording studio to the local Boys & Girls Club.

It went down on Friday, Dec. 18 with Banner being the featured speaker at the Re-engaging in Education for All to Progress (R.E.A.P.) Program, which at risk student get their high school diplomas. Banner then met with teens at the Henley Young Juvenile Justice Center.

The day ended with Banner’s ninth annual Heal The Hood “Christmas Reception” at the Boys & Girls Club of Central Mississippi with about 350 young people and their families. It was here that the Banner Foundation and the BGCCM revealed “The Banner Studios.”

The Clarion-Ledger reports that the studio is located in a converted office space and features top of the line equipment including Pro Tools and a soundproof recording booth. Local Jackson producer Leroy Jones was responsible for renovating the space. It is actually the first of six studios being built in partnership with the BGCCM.

Awesome.

Banner’s new album, The God Box, is due out early next year.

See photos from the events below and on the following pages.

—

Photos: press handout

1 2Next page »