Petty Wap: 50 Cent Suing Rick Ross For $2M Over “In Da Club” Freestyle

50 Cent and Rick Ross’ baseless beef knows no boundaries of foolishness and the possession arrow is currently on the G-Unit side.

Before releasing his chart disappointment new album, Black Market, Rozay dropped a promotional mixtape titled Renzel Remixes which featured an “In Da Club” freestyle.

Fiddy didn’t like that he’s now filing a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Via TMZ:

50 Cent is suing Rick Ross for jacking “In Da Club” and rapping over it to promote his new album. 50 just filed a lawsuit in Connecticut … in the docs he says his classic banger appears on Ross’ ‘Renzel Remixes’ without his permission, and he used it to drum up publicity for his next LP. 50 and Ross have a storied beef … 50 was slapped with a $7 mil judgment for uploading a sex tape with Ross’ baby mama in it. 50 seems to be retaliating with the lawsuit … he wants Ross to pony up more than $2 mill for using his track.

The “In Da Club” freestyle has since been scrubbed off the face of the Internet.

—

Photo: Instagram / 50 Cent