Diddy & Revolt TV Reach Distribution Deal With DirectTV

Don’t bother Diddy, he’s working.

Less than six months after securing a mega deal for his Revolt TV network with AT&T, Diddy and his team has managed to land the channel into millions of more homes.

Revolt will now be a part of available in DIRECTV’s Xtra package, U-verse’s U-200 package, accessible on channel 384.

“Our new agreement with DIRECTV is further proof we are on a fast track to revolutionizing the media industry,” Mr. Sean “Diddy” Combs said in a press release. “We are achieving what we set out to do 18 months ago – our programming is available on more screens, and our audience is bigger and more powerful than ever before. What a great way to end an already successful 2015 and launch us into the new year.”

“REVOLT brings a fresh and exciting point of view to our channel lineup and we’re pleased to offer it to our customers,” Dan York, Chief Content Officer at AT&T, chimed in.

DIRECTTV merged with AT&T over the summer and the two powerhouse companies have been swiftly moving on finding new and innovative ways to keep the engagement on the television high when Internet streaming has become so popular.

“Our viewers want to access video content in innovative ways,” added REVOLT CEO, Keith Clinkscales. “This agreement allows REVOLT to continue to create a content experience that meets young people on their terms. We could not be more excited to bring REVOLT to DIRECTV as we believe DIRECTV’s distribution platform is the perfect fit for REVOLT’s audience.”

Visit REVOLT.tv for more information on the burgeoning network.

Photo: WENN