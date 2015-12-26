Gucci Mane Drops East Atlanta Santa 2 Mixtape [LISTEN]

Gucci Mane is still locked up, but nevertheless manages to drop a new mixtape, East Atlanta Santa 2. How are you spending your Christmas weekend?.

Actually, the full title for Big Guwop’s latest is East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night Guwop Stole Xmas. That alone makes it worth a spin, just saying.

Guests include Young Thug, Migos, Waka Flocka Flame and OG Maci.

Listen to or download East Atlanta Santa 2: The Night Guwop Stole Xmas below.

https://soundcloud.com/guccimaneofficial/sets/east-atlanta-santa-2-mixtape

—

Photo: WENN.com