Lebron James On Tamir Rice: “This Issue Is Bigger Than Me”

While many want LeBron James to protest in honor of Tamir Rice, the NBA giant admits that he’s not fully informed on the 12-year-old boy’s story. On Monday a grand jury decided not to indict the Cleveland officer who shot Rice at a park last November.

Rice’s death and the subsequent culmination of the case, has many on social media looking to James for help. They’re asking that the Cleveland Cavaliers player sit out games to urge the Department of Justice to bring charges against Officer Timothy Lehmann.

James who, along with his NBA teammates used their voices in protest for Trayvon Martin and Eric Garner, addressed the Rice case with ESPN.com.

“For me, I’ve always been a guy who’s took pride in knowledge of every situation that I’ve ever spoke on, and to be honest, I haven’t really been on top of this issue,” he said. “So it’s hard for me to comment. I understand that any lives that [are] lost, what we want more than anything is prayer and the best for the family, for anyone. But for me to comment on the situation, I don’t have enough knowledge about it.

“I caught a little bit of it from my folks on the side saying that you guys might ask me about it, but I have no knowledge,” James explained. “I’m not much of a social media guy. I’m on it, for sure, but I’m not always looking at what’s going on in it.”

James is from Akron Ohio native, roughly 45 minutes from Cleveland, and his oldest son is just a year younger than Rice. When asked how a superstar athlete like himself can impact social change, James said the job isn’t one he can carry alone. “First of all, I think I’ve been very outspoken about what I believe in, what hits home for me, what I am [knowledgeable] about. There’s been so many more issues that’s gone on that I haven’t spoken about,” he said referencing the San Bernardino, Calif. massacre, and movie theater shootings.

“Those are not something that … I don’t have much knowledge of so I don’t speak about it. So for me … if I feel like it’s something that I have a lot of knowledge about [I’ll add my voice to the issue], because I don’t like to speak when I don’t know about it,” he said.

“But I think the most important thing that we all need to understand, the most important thing, this issue is bigger than LeBron. This issue is bigger than me; it’s about everyone. And gun violence and tragedies and kids losing lives at a young age, some way, somehow we need to understand that that matters more than just an individual.”

