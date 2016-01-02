Delonte West Throws Shots At LeBron James Via Instagram

Delonte West, the mercurial basketball player who once played alongside LeBron James, took shots at his former teammate via Instagram in recent days. West, who last played in the NBA’s D-Leauge, apparently has bad blood with the Cleveland Cavaliers superstar and even placed James’ mother in the path of the jab.

Most fans who have followed the tensions between James and West will most likely point to the 2010 allegations of James’ mother sleeping with the former Saint Joseph’s star. Coupled with the fact that in 2009 West was arrested for carrying a mercenary’s haul of high-powered weapons near his Prince George’s County home, West found himself slowly pushed out of the league possibly over his antics.

But while he initially shot down the Gloria James rumors, West’s most recent Instagram post suggests otherwise.

“Since @kingjames wanna talk bad bout his pops I had to repost dis #Ha #NawReallyDoeImLebronSPops #AskGloria,” posted West on Jan. 1. Five days prior to yesterday’s post, West had a lot more to say coupled with some very pointed threats.

“@kingjames we not cool anymore man.. Take my name out ur mouth.. And stay wit one team..u suck jo..u need all stars surrounding u to win ..talk bout my fam again n watch wats gunna happen jo..it’s all fun and games until somebody gets hurt,” read West’s previous dig at James.

Back on Dec. 21, West took to Twitter and had choice words for James and later followed up by alerting fans that it was indeed him running the social media account.

“F*ck a Lebron James .. We used to be cool jo be we aren’t cool no more Homie,” tweeted West.

James has yet to respond to West, but don’t expect the two to be chumming it up on the court or otherwise anytime soon.

