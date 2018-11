A void was left in the A$AP Mob, and Hip-Hop, when A$AP Yams unexpectedly passed away on January 18, 2015. In honor of his passing, and to celebrate Yams Days, Yams best tweets have been turned into a book.

Ajani Brathwaite compiled the A$AP Mob founders best tweets and will be selling A$AP Yams Gems for $40. All proceeds will go to the late tastemaker’s family.

How real is that? Check more details about the book right here.

Photo: Ajani Braithwaite