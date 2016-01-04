Future Airs Out Ciara: “This B*tch Got Control Problems”

Future and his baby mama, Ciara, are not on best of terms to start 2016. The Atlanta rapper took to Twitter to air out the R&B singer with claims that he has to go through lawyers to see his namesake baby son.

“This b*tch got control problems,” he tweeted today (Jan. 4). “I gotta go through lawyers to see babyfuture…the f*ckery for 15k a month.”

$15,000 a month, though? Doesn’t she have her own bread? Damn, what kind of diapers is this kid is using? The winners here are clearly the lawyers.

Future did say he is about to drop a classic, too. Check out the slander below (screen caps, in case tweets get deleted) and on the flip.

Photo: WENN.com

