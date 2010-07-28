New Artist Spotlight: Khalil

As one of the newest Def Jam signees , 15-year-old singer Khalil, has garnered the praise and approval of L.A. Reid and his label cohorts.

This California born, North Carolina bred teen has a debut single called“Girlfriend Ringtone” described as a “catchy summer ride” that can remind adults how much fun the life of a teen can be.

Listen to “Girlfriend Ringtone” below and tell us what you think.

