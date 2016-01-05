Future Snapped Because Ciara Ruined Christmas

Yesterday (Jan. 4), Future blasted his baby mama Ciara on Twitter, sending both their timelines into shambles. Today, word is that what got the codeine cowboy all in his feelings was Ciara ruining that plans he had for Christmas with his son.

According to TMZ, Future had a huge Christmas dinner planned for his family and all of his children. However, as the holiday drew near, Ciara went AWOL as far a communication—and he never saw baby Future.

Reportedly, Future and Ciara haven’t been on speaking terms for a year. They were communicating via a family member, but even that has come to a halt.

As far the shots via Twitter, someone in Ciara’s camp told E! News that she respects Future as a father, but that’s it, and she’s happy with her new boyfriend, Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

However, if said claims by Future are true, there isn’t much respect on either side.

Sadly, the biggest loser in this struggle is baby Future.

Photo: WENN.com