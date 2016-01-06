CLOSE
When Kim Kardashian Joined DJ Khaled On Snapchat

It goes without saying that DJ Khaled is the lord of Snapchat. So the Miami DJ, producer and self-promoter upped his game by dropping jewels on his special guest, Kim Kardashian. 

“Ayo Kim, they don’t want you to wear the St. Laurent fur,” says Khaled in the patented Khaled way, with Kim in the shot. “They don’t want you to break the app store. They don’t you to be the biggest boss in the game, so what we gon’ do is we gon’ win more”

Who exactly is “they” and were do they hang out? Where is Yeezy?

#DJKhaled motivating #KimKardashian 😩😩

Photo: screen cap

DJ Khaled , kim kardashian

