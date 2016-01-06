Timbaland & 2 Chainz Connect On “This Me, F*ck It” | Wired Tracks 1.6.16

The here today, gone tomorrow nature of the Internet affects how long rap fans sit with music. But 2 Chainz doesn’t want any of us to forget about “This Me, F*ck It,” his contribution to Timbaland’s King Stays King mixtape.

The tape released just before 2015 ended, but the The Hair Weave Killer decided to post the track on his Soundcloud page yesterday. Stream it below in Wired Tracks, along with songs from Brandy, Sonny Digital, Black Milk, and more.

Photo: Instagram

Brandy – “Beggin & Pleadin”

Black Milk – “Like I Need It All”

Sonny Digital – “Watch That”

Rico Love ft. Pusha T – “Please”

Chevy Woods – “Seen It All (Freestyle)”

Young Sizzle – “Woah Woah”

Thelonius Martin – “Afternoon Swim”

Novelist – “Street Politician”

https://soundcloud.com/blackdavenyc/black-dave-x-rich-the-kidd

Black Dave & Rich The Kid – “Young Ignorant Niggas”

https://soundcloud.com/shawnchrystopher/go-boom

Shawn Chrystopher ft. Cam Wallace – “Go Boom”

Chill Moody ft. Kid Vishis & Add-2 – “I.M.I.H.”

Tayyib Ali ft. Tedy Andreas – “State 2 State”

Daryn Alexus – “Then Again”

https://soundcloud.com/brotherkamau/boodha

Kamau – “BooDha”

Tokyo Cigar – Pet Sounds of Science