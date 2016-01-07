50 Cent Wants To Pay Just $1.6M In Sex Tape Case, Lawyer Questions Bankruptcy Claims

50 Cent is doing everything in his power not to pay Rick Ross’ baby mama the $7M he was ordered to by a judge—see what we did there? The allegedly bankrupt Queens rapper is asking the judgement be lowered to $1.6M, but Lastonia Leviston’s lawyer’s aren’t having it.

Reports Page Six:

The rapper — who claims he’s bankrupt even as he posts Instagram photos of stacks of cash in his fridge — wants to pay Lastonia Leviston only $1.6 million.

But attorneys for Leviston told Justice Paul Wooten that Fitty should pay out the whole amount.

“Never in the history of this state, or this country, has a celebrity unleashed such a malicious and humiliating campaign against a private citizen,” said Leviston attorney Brian Isaac.

Isaac also shunned the rapper’s poverty claim, noting that he declared bankruptcy and then went on Conan O’Brien’s talk show boasting that he bet $1.6 million on Floyd Mayweather’s winning bout and also “made it rain,” throwing wads of cash up in the air at a strip club.