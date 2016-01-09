CLOSE
Kanye West Reveals Release Date For Swish

Yeezy Season is officially upon us. Kanye West took to choice mode of direct communication with his fans—that would be Twitter—to reveal the release date for his highly-anticipated new album, Swish

West’s seventh proper album will dropping on February 11.

The Chicago rapper/producer/fashion designer will be releasing new music every Friday. Yesterday he dropped a new song called “Real Friends” which also had a sneak peak of a Madlib-produced tube called “No More Parties In LA” that features Kendrick Lamar.

Also, West’s DONDA creative shop hooked up the artwork for the aforementioned single and for the Governors Ball, which he is headlining.

It’s Yeezy season for real. Peep the artwork below and on the flip.

